A water rescue is underway in the Fond du Lac River near the Arndt Street Bridge.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office dive team was called, along with multiple first responder agencies.

We don't know yet who they're looking for or the circumstances. Fire Chief Peter O'Leary described them only as "extended operations for a missing person in the river."

This is a breaking news story. This report will be updated.