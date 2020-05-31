Water main break causes evacuation of Bellevue senior living center

Emergency crews are at the scene of a Bellevue senior living facility to help evacuate residents after a water main break late Sunday afternoon.

Residents at the center, located on the 1600 block of Hoffman Road, are being taken to an area church by bus.

Fire officials tell WBAY a water main break under the foundation has caused the evacuation.

We're also told everyone is evacuated and accounted for, and after arriving at an area church, and tenants will be staying with family members until it is safe to re-enter the building. In addition, we're told by fire crews that hotels and another assisted living center will be available.

According to Green Bay Metro Fire Assistant Chief Rob Goplin, there's no concern at the moment the building is going to collapse, but they need to speak to a structural engineer before people can return.

Residents may not be able to return for a couple of days.