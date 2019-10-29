Water bill could go up under proposed Green Bay city budget

Action 2 News first told you last week how homeowners in Green Bay can expect to see an increase on their property taxes under Mayor Eric Genrich's proposed budget for 2020.

Property taxes and water bills to increase under Mayor Genrich's budget proposal.

Now we're learning homeowners can also expect to see an increase on their water bill.

The Green Bay Joint Finance and Personnel Committee made no changes to Mayor Genrich's proposed budget for 2020 at its meeting on Tuesday.

Alderman Jesse Brunette took issue with how the budget shifts more money to the tax payers.

“There is a transfer from the forestry department to the storm water utility area and that is transferring $1.2 million from property taxes to cover that budget and now shifted to storm water utility rates which will now appear on water bills,” said Brunette.

On average, that means a homeowner can expect to see about $25 annual increase under the storm water charge on their water bill, or $6.46 per quarter.

Public Works Director Steve Grenier says the increase is due in part to this departmental shift in expenses, but it also helps cover infrastructure projects.

“So hard infrastructure, like storm sewers, storm water ponds, and lift stations, construction and all these kind of things that we're working on to address normal storm water management practices across the city but also to address flooding issues that we've been seeing pop up over the last several years,” said Grenier.

Alderman Brunette would like to see the city cut costs elsewhere for example the mayor's proposed diversity coordinator.

“Given our tremendous needs throughout the city and the fact that we have basically maxed out what we can tax our homeowners and property owners; I don't think there's a very strong case that that position is needed at that time, given all of those other things,” said Brunette.

The full city council will take up the budget at its meeting on Tuesday Nov. 5.

