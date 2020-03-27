CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scams taking advantage of health crisis, working from home

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Our Consumer First Alerts have warned you that scammers would take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak. Now we're hearing reports of some of their tactics.
The Manitowoc County sheriff says they have reports of people working from home receiving emails that appear to come from their boss asking them to purchase eight $100 gift cards and provide them with the codes on the back.
The sheriff's office is advising people to call their supervisor and verify whether requests are legitimate.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is warning people about potential COVID-19 charity scams and fake fundraisers.
The attorney general and state Department of Financial Institutions offer this advice to avoid charity scams during the pandemic:
- Check whether the organization soliciting donations is registered with the state or has a good rating from places like the Better Business Bureau or Charity Navigator
- Ask questions about how your money will be used and make sure your donation will go directly to services
- Be careful how you pay. Credit cards and checks are the safest. Do not make a donation with a debit card or a prepaid money card.