CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scams taking advantage of health crisis, working from home

Our Consumer First Alerts have warned you that scammers would take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak. Now we're hearing reports of some of their tactics.

The Manitowoc County sheriff says they have reports of people working from home receiving emails that appear to come from their boss asking them to purchase eight $100 gift cards and provide them with the codes on the back.

The sheriff's office is advising people to call their supervisor and verify whether requests are legitimate.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is warning people about potential COVID-19 charity scams and fake fundraisers.

The attorney general and state Department of Financial Institutions offer this advice to avoid charity scams during the pandemic: