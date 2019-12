A Minneapolis zoo is giving you an easy way to check out some reindeer games.

The ‘Reindeer Cam’ at Como Park Zoo is very popular. You can meet and see Mabel, Forest, Junebug, Abigail.

"Every year we get calls or emails from people all over the United States and literally all over the world asking if we're going to bring back the reindeer cam and 2019 is the time to do it,” said Matt Reinartz with the Como Park Zoo.