Consumer First Alert: Watch for elaborate prize scam call

Scammers are using new tactics in a phone scam and offering a big prize. It is a double whammy scam trying to steal someone's social security number and money.

An Action 2 News viewer in Oconto County said he received a phone call from a Massachusetts number. It was someone telling him he was a winner of ‘not the 1st place million dollar prize, but that he won second place, a half million dollars.’

The person on the phone used official sounding agency names to convince the man to share his social security number and pay $1,200 to collect the prize.

“I told him I don't give my social security number over the phone and he said ‘well that's ok you hang on and I'm going to switch you over to an attorney who handles things for us’,” the victim told Action 2 News.

Fortunately, our Action 2 News viewer knew it was a scam but was amazed that they were going to set up a courier to come to his house, pick up the $1,200 and supposedly give him the prize money.

Here are three things to know about prize scams:

The Federal Trade Commission says no matter how convincing or official it sounds, they're impostors. No federal government agency or legitimate sweepstakes company will call asking you to pay fees, wire money or pay with gift cards in order to win money. If you're told to deposit a check, and send back a portion of the money that check will turn out to be fake.

Never pay money to win money.

