Washington Island Ferry transports tower truck to help fight fire

The Washington Island Ferry typically transports cars and people to the scenic island at the tip of the Door County Peninsula. On Tuesday, it hauled something much larger.

The Washington Island Fire Department was fighting a chimney fire that spread to a building, and they needed some help from mutual aid. Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire answered the call. They loaded their Tower 22 ladder truck on the Washington Island Ferry.

"What made the response unique was putting Tower 22 on the ferry, and having our former aerial truck working side by side with our new aerial. After we purchased Tower 22, Washington Island purchased Ladder 21 from us and it is still in service there," reads a post on the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department Facebook page.

CLICK HERE to see photos.

Baileys Harbor, Ephraim, Gibraltar and Jacksonville Fire Departments also responded. Emergency Services of Door County provided assistance.

Sister Bay is about a 12-mile drive to the ferry line at Northpoint Pier. The ferry ride to Washington Island takes about 30 minutes.

The mutual aid teams returned to the main land about 11:24 p.m.

"We thank the Washington Island Ferry Line for the transportation, and the Washington Island Fire Department for the invitation to come assist and serve their citizens," reads the Facebook post.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Washington Island Ferry.