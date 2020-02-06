Warship built in Marinette delivered to U.S. Navy

A warship built in Marinette has been delivered to the U.S. Navy.

On Thursday, Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine delivered the future USSS St. Louis Littoral Combat Ship.

The St. Louis is the 10th LCS built in Wisconsin. The St. Louis is set to enter the Navy fleet in the summer of 2020.

The St. Louis is a "Freedom-variant LCS." It has anti-submarine, surface and mine countermeasure capabilities.

"Fincantieri Marinette Marine's shipbuilders are proud to deliver these proven warships, and we are honored to continue working with our partner Lockheed Martin and our customer, the U.S. Navy, to give them the capabilities to keep our nation and her interests safe,” said Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported the first LCS built in Marinette--USSS Freedom--could be decommissioned due to budget restrictions and a shift in defense strategy. Three other LCS could also be decommissioned, according to the report.

Marinette Marine is among the companies vying for a contract to build frigate warships for the Navy.