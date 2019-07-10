Warrant out for woman who failed to report to Dodge County Jail

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from work release.

Nicolle Semrau, 34, has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.

Her last known address is on N. Main Street in Reeseville. She's known to drive a white, 2010 Nissan Altima.

Semrau was serving a one-year sentence at Dodge County Jail for Resisting an Officer and Operating a Vehicle while Revoked. She had Huber work release and child care privileges.

The Sheriff's Office says she failed to return to jail from a pre-approved appointment.

If you have information on Nicolle Semrau, contact your locale law enforcement.

