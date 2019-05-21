Warrant issued for Oshkosh man wanted for child sex assault

A warrant is out for the arrest of a man wanted for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in Oshkosh.

Andrew M. Hildebrand was interviewed by detectives on May 12 regarding a sex assault investigation in the 800 block of Cherry Street. That night, Hildebrand was reported to police as missing.

On May 14, Hildebrand's vehicle was located at the Auburn Lake boat launch in Fond du Lac County. The Sheriff's Department conducted a ground search and aerial search but were unable to locate Hildebrand.

Hildebrand is familiar with the Kettle Moraine State Forest Area.

Oshkosh Police say Hildebrand may be in possession of a .22 rifle. Police say he has not made threats to harm the public.

A criminal complaint filed May 20 charged Hildebrand with two counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault. He's also charged with Invasion of Privacy and Attempted Invasion of Privacy.

If you have information, call police at 920-236-5700.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.