Warnings issued over high water on Fox River

A warning is out for those who go on the lower Fox River, that it's much higher than normal because of the recent rain we've received.

To address this, the Army Corps of Engineers is increasing the flow to better manage it.

On the Fox River just south of downtown Appleton the water level is way up after nearly 16 inches of rain has fallen over the past three months.

Chad Shaw with the Army Corps of Engineers says it's led to a decision to double the flow which started two weeks ago.

"We've been trying to discharge as much as possible safely to keep up with the rise in lake levels, and we're at that point now where we had to keep increasing the outflow to match what was coming into the system," said Shaw.

Right now Shaw says Lake Winnebago is about four inches above where it should be for this time of the year.

"Well, every inch of rain that we get from here on out just compounds that problem that much more and makes it that more difficult for us to get rid of the water when we are close to our max capacity going down the Fox River," added Shaw.

Along the shore of the Fox River right underneath the College Avenue bridge, you can see just how fast this current is moving by the size of the white caps.

Potentially this could pose a hazard for anyone who goes out on the water and isn't prepared of these types of conditions.

The water has also attracted the attention of the Appleton Fire Department which posted a warning of it's own through social media.

"If you're not paying attention to what the conditions are when you head out on a nice Saturday, you can get yourself in trouble really quick," Shaw said.

The extra flowage is expected to continue for at least a few more weeks.

