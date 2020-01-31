Warm winter has left outdoor activities on thin ice

Winter is a season of sport for many in Northeast Wisconsin. And as February approaches, popular outdoor winter activities in our area are ramping up. A warmer winter with above average temperatures is cooling off some annual activities.

Experts say ice is never a hundred percent safe, but the mild conditions in January didn't really do anything to help sure up the ice on Lake Winnebago.

"Not enough this year, unfortunately, but safety is number one," says Jordan Vanderloop.

The lack of thick ice and somewhat questionable conditions on parts of Lake Winnebago led organizers to cancel the walk portion of Saturday's Walk Across Lake Winnebago event. On shore activities will still take place.

Organizer Vanderloop says, "We work very closely with the Paynes Point Hook and Spear Fishing Club, their plow and bridge committee, and they go out and they drill holes and all the way across as far as they can go and if there's not 12 to 14 inches of ice and they can't put a tree line out then we don't do it."

The thin ice is also having an impact on the Otter Street Fishing Club Fisheree. Most activities will still take place, but one long running event won't be happening this year because there isn't enough ice.

"The ice racers, they've been with us for 42 years, they cancelled. And they usually plow a track out here in the bay and they just couldn't do it," says Chris Anderson, a fishing club board member.

The eight or so inches of ice on the bay is good enough for pond hockey though. Crews have been working hard to prepare the rinks for the inaugural tournament.

Tournament manager, Devan Kuether says, "We have 14 teams, most of them through Northeastern Wisconsin. We have two from Illinois, one from Washington, DC so they're kind of scattered all over the place but yeah they're all ready to go."

While the teams will be on the ice, spectators will have to stay on shore. And, unlike in years past, no one will be parking on the ice as the safety of everyone is a top priority.

