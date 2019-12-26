Warm temperatures thaw ice on area lakes

A drastic change in the weather this week is being noticed on area lakes where the ice is now melting.

Many area fishing clubs say the warm-up could delay their ability to put out bridges and plow roads.

After an early freeze that brought fishermen out on Lake Winnebago in November many are now seeing pockets of open water that ice expert Don Herman says can pose a threat to those who venture out.

"This warm weather as you can tell out on the lake looks like it's open actually. We had a really good base going, you know, five to eight inches on Poygan, Lake Winnebago, and now this warm weather has taken on toll on the top two to three inches," said Herman, who owns Sunk? Dive and Ice Rescue.

Local fishing clubs say for the ice to be safe enough for a car, you need it to be 8 to 12 inches thick and more than a foot to support a truck.

For that to happen, it's necessary to have several days of below zero weather, which isn't in the forecast right now.

Otter Street Fishing Club President Scott Engel said, "You looking at that future forecast and I've heard we might even get some rain and some wind, which is the absolute worst. We've already had mild temperatures. You add rain or wind and it's appetite for disaster.">

Which is why Herman says the ice is likely to weaken even more, before it freezes again.

"If you want to go out fishing, I would recommend, just walking out. Four wheelers are probably by Sunday it's suppose to be 45 or 50. I would keep the four wheelers on shore unless you actually really know where you are going," added Herman.

Last year the Otter Street Fishing Club had the bridges out here on the ice by January 5th.

It is not expected to happen as early this winter.