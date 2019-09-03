Want a job at Lambeau Field?

Green Bay SportService is looking to hire at Lambeau Field.

The subsidiary of Delaware North is holding a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Lambeau Field's Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the east parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's looking for concessions stand attendants, beer vendors, cooks and dish washers.

Qualified applicants may receive job offers immediately at the event.

The food and beverage partner of the Green Bay Packers wants to fill openings before the Packers' first home game on Sept. 15.

Green Bay SportService says it offers flexible scheduling.