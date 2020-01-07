Walmart files lawsuit against City of Shawano, cites over collection of taxes

Walmart has filed a lawsuit against the City of Shawano, claiming the city over collected taxes in 2019.

Court documents show a lawsuit was filed on December 26.

Walmart officials claim the property on E. Green Bay Street in Shawano is worth no more than $5,910,403, and add the city assessed the property at $9,325,800 last year.

Company officials claim the assessment is excessive, and are requesting a refund of the taxes paid in 2019.

According to court documents, if Walmart wins the lawsuit, the city would lose out on more than $30,000 a year in taxes, and would then need to pay back the $32,000 that was over collected in 2019.

Documents state the city has 20 days to respond with a written answer to the complaint.

At this time, a hearing date hasn't been set.