Walk through Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary raising money for literacy

The community is invited to take a stroll through the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for a good cause.

Adults learn skills at Literacy Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)

Saturday, Sept. 7 is Literacy Green Bay's Walk for Literacy. It starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Wildlife Sanctuary at 1660 East Shore Drive.

The event raises money for Literacy Green Bay. The organization helps adults and families learn reading, writing, math, English language, computers and workforce skills.

The walk is two-miles through the trails of the Wildlife Sanctuary. Children are welcome. Strollers and wagons are allowed.

Participants will have a chance to win prizes.

The event is $10 per person or $35 for a family (two adults and two children).

Register online at https://www.literacygreenbay.org/walk-for-literacy or call 920-435-2474.