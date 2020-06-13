WSP: Good Samaritans saved lives in deadly I-39 crash

The bravery and quick reactions of multiple Good Samaritans helped prevent Friday morning’s deadly crash on I-39 from being even more tragic. Four people were killed in what was the third in a series of wrecks along the northbound lanes of the interstate, but Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Jason Zeeh said it could have been a lot more “if it weren’t for the quick actions of those individuals.”

Jose Perez-Renteria was one of the Good Samaritans who rushed to save people trapped in a burning vehicle. (WMTV)

Zeeh said he personally spotted at least five people who saw the crash, stopped to help out, and then offered witness statements to investigators.

The Wisconsin State Patrol credited and thanked five people who pulled two people from their burning vehicle. One of them, Jose Perez-Renteria, recounted to NBC15 what was going through his mind during those frightful moments.

“I got out. I said, 'What do I do? Do I help? Is it going to start on fire?'” he recalled. “Then I saw the folks behind me go out and running. It was a younger couple, so we just booked, started running and helping people. Me and an older citizen, we went to a car that was compacted really bad... But it was in flames. It was impossible to get the lady out. I think it was a lady. We couldn't get her out. It was sad.”

Perez-Renteria added that he could see the fear and panic that enveloped the scene with many people running around and multiple vehicle rolled over.

Eight vehicles in all were involved in that third and final crash. It happened around 6:45 a.m. near the CTH K interchange as traffic was halted because two earlier wrecks forced authorities to shut down the interstate. According to state troopers, a tractor-trailer traveling at “highway speeds” smashed into the line of vehicles, causing a chain-reaction involving two other semis, a dump truck, and four passenger vehicles.

In addition to the four who died in those collisions, three others were seriously hurt.

That wreck and the two earlier ones forced the closure of northbound I-39/I-90/I-94, between Lodi and Arlington, for nearly seven hours. Drivers were being diverted at the STH 19 interchange in Dane County.

Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and a county highway worker all suffered serious injuries in the second crash, Zeeh said, noting that they were standing outside their vehicles at the time and struck by flying debris. That wreck reported started when a pickup crashed into the scene for first incident, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rear-ended another semi.

All three crashes remain under investigation.

