WPS working to restore power to thousands

More than 3,000 Wisconsin Public Service customers are without power Saturday afternoon.

The Green Bay Police Department tweeted about the incident shortly after 4 p.m., saying there is a large power outage in the area of Southeast Green Bay.

Officials say WPS has been notified, and are working to address the problem.

Police say drivers should be careful going through intersections which don't have functioning traffic signals.

In addition, police say estimated repairs could take about two hours.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

As of 4:30 p.m., more than 3,200 customers were affected by the outage.