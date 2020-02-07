WPS teaches area students about natural gas with demonstrative presentation



Eighth graders at Franklin Middle School in Green Bay got to have a different kind of class Friday.

"The WPS presentation gives our kids an amazing opportunity to learn about natural gas, to learn about gas lines in the ground, and how to be safe in your own homes,” said 8th grade Science Teacher Kaitlin Steele.

WPS's Kurt Sheedy has given this natural gas presentation at various schools in the area for years.

"We're just trying to keep everyone safe,” said Sheedy. “A lot of different things out there, important things like carbon monoxide, if you smell gas give us a call, things like that.”

He incorporates a lot of true stories and uses experiments to keep students engaged. Steele says his methods work.

"As kids left they're like 'Whoa that was cool!' or "Hey, did you see that?' So it's a great opportunity," said Steele.

That opportunity is fun and exciting, but Sheedy's goal is to empower students with knowledge.

"I hope they learn something where they can keep their friends, their family, or someone they know out of a dangerous situation because of something they learned here,” said Sheedy.

More WPS natural gas presentations are scheduled at area schools throughout the month.

