WPS reports more than 5,300 without power in Green Bay

Wisconsin Public Service reports more than 5,300 customers are without power Friday night in Green Bay.

The company's outage maps hows the area affected is near Memorial Drive and I-41, which is between Shawano Avenue and Velp Avenue.

At this time, an estimated restoration time is unknown, however Green Bay police say estimated repairs could take about two hours.

Police add WPS is working to address the problem.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to use caution when going through intersections with no functioning traffic signals.

