WPS crews will work throughout the night to restore power after storm

After restoring power to 27,000 customers, Wisconsin Public Service crews will continue working throughout the night to repair outages to all homeowners still without power.

WPS crews have been out all day repairing down power lines. Crews say they’ve been faced with downed trees and difficult road and travel conditions.

A spokesperson for WPS said all available crews will work around the clock to make restore power to all customers as quickly and safely as possible. Outside crews are also helping WPS in areas most impacted by the winter storm.

As a reminder, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and report it to WPS or the police immediately. Assume all downed lines are energized.

To help, crews ask that homeowners check and clear natural gas meters and appliance vents of any snow or ice.