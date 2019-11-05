WPS Garden of Lights adds Thursday nights and a butterfly house

WPS Garden of Lights will open at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens at the end of the month.

The garden transforms into a fantastical winter wonderland. You can walk the lit trails or get a horse-drawn carriage ride through more than 300,000 lights shaped into displays inspired by nature, such as flowers, insects and a swan lake. A "butterfly house" using 15,000 glistening lights is new this year.

Also new this year, the display will be open on Thursday nights.

The attraction opens November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, then it runs every Thursday through Sunday, with its final night is a Monday, December 30. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

This is the 23rd year for the Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens at 2600 Larsen Rd.