WISDOT unveils new 511 system for drivers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation say driving in the Badger state just got a little easier.

Officials at the Traffic Management Center in Milwaukee are showing off some new features to the state’s 511 system. The new 511 system fully integrates the website, phone system, and new app.

Drivers can plug in their routes and get up-to-the-minute information on hazards and road conditions right from their phone. The goal is to keep drivers informed, wherever they are. Jon Riemann, Communications Manager at the WISDOT Traffic Management Center says a lot of the features that were on the 511 website are now available from the app. “You can pull up the traffic speeds on it, the winter road conditions," said Riemann.

Users can also monitor the DOT cameras from the app. Stacey Pierce also works at the Traffic Management Center in Milwaukee. She says 511 continues to be a valuable resource in Wisconsin. “It’s very important for us to keep up with that technology and the expectations of the public are changing where you expect to be able to have that information at your fingertips," said Piece.

511 has been around for about 10 years and officials say as technology continues to advance, so does the need to keep drivers updated on important information faster.

If you already have the old 511 app downloaded, the DOT says you need to delete it and download the new app. It's available on Apple and Android.

