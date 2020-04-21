WIAA cancels spring sports, tournaments

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's governing board has voted to cancel high school spring sports and tournaments for 2020.

The WIAA's Board of Control met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting. That's where they took up the vote on the upcoming spring sports season.

High school sports have been on hold since March when the WIAA canceled the high school basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Spring sports were put on suspension until today's vote to cancel.

Wisconsin schools are closed for the rest of the year under Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.

The WIAA says 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches if they include seniors and abide by the governor's orders.

The WIAA says more details will be released soon. Action 2 News will update this story when we learn them.

�� Board of Control has voted to cancel 2020 spring competitions & tournaments. ��



30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches, if they include seniors. Acclimatization rules must still be followed & contact must follow the governor's orders.



Details to come. — WIAA (@wiaawi) April 21, 2020

Spring sport coaches can continue with virtual coaching until the conclusion of the respective state tournament. https://t.co/WnSijIZFBY — WIAA (@wiaawi) April 21, 2020