WIAA: State high school tourneys to go on as planned

Wisconsin high school basketball tournaments will still go on as planned this weekend, despite rising fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The WIAA confirmed Wednesday the girls’ basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay and boys sectional rounds will still continue as planned this week. Officials plan to keep monitoring the virus' spread and said they will issue a new statement if anything changes with the tournament schedule.

"While circumstances may change, all of the leading health resources we have been working with indicate the best way to proceed is to be overcautious and reinforce the universal guidance and precautions to know your health risk, especially those at higher risk for severe illness; wash hands repeatedly with soap or sanitizer; cover your sneeze or cough; keep hands away from your face; and if you feel sick, stay at home," a WIAA released said Wednesday.

As the University of Wisconsin announced that all campus events of more than 50 people are canceled through at least April 10, earlier today the WIAA stated "We have discussed options for continuing to conduct the WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. We will continue to discuss all options."

"While we hear that universities and colleges have been closing their campuses, it is important to keep in mind that their student populations include international students who are returning to campus from spring break and countries which may have been infected more. In addition, those students are being quarantined as they return," the released went on to say.

The Kohl Center, located on UW's campus is set to host the Boys Basketball State Tournament March 19 - 21.

