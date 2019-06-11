WIAA Baseball Tournament getting underway at Fox Cities Stadium

Twenty of the best high school baseball teams from across Wisconsin play for state crowns this week at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The action starts Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. with Green Bay Preble taking on Burlington in the first Division One quarterfinal.

Fond du Lac will also be in action on Tuesday, with West De Pere and Markesan also representing northeast Wisconsin, taking the field on Wednesday.

Click here for a full WIAA schedule.

Rob Zerjav, the Timber Rattlers president, says his team's home park is ready to host the tournament.

Zerjav says the crowds get excited for the games, and up to 4,000 fans are expected for the championship games on Friday.

Tickets are $8.00 at the stadium box office.