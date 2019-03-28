Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates hold events in Green Bay

Wisconsin's spring election is just days away and at the top of the ticket is a race to decide who will fill the seat of a retiring state Supreme Court justice.

On Thursday both candidates took time to campaign in Green Bay.

While the race is officially non-partisan, a number of conservative groups are backing Brian Hagedorn and liberal groups are throwing their support behind Lisa Neubauer.

Both have traded jabs while speaking to their supporters.

"My opponent barely practiced law before becoming Governor Walker's legal counsel. It's the biggest chunk of his legal career," said Neubauer.

Hagedorn said,"We need to have judges on the court who understand their job is to say what the law is and not what they think the law should be."

Hagedorn says he's also been under attack by the left for being an evangelical Christian, but denied that his personal beliefs have influenced any rulings as a judge.

He added,"What I've said, is I'm going to protect everyone's religious freedom to live out their own faith and worship as they see fit, and judge Neubauer is instead attacking me for living out my own faith in my own life and that's wrong."

However Neubauer has reminded her supporters of past statements by Hagedorn, critical of both Planned Parenthood and gay rights.

"There is information out there about my opponent based on his writings on key fundamental constitutional issues that the public needs to consider," she said.

There's also the issue of spending, with much of it coming from out of state.

"When I got in this race on day one I called on the outside money to stay out," said Neubauer.

Hagedorn responded, "This race is about the future of the court for the next ten or twenty years."

Whoever wins will replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson. She's among the court's most liberal members.

