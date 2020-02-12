WI troopers save 2 people as their minivan fills with water in canal

Two people became trapped in a minivan that was filling with water after it hit another vehicle, drove off the road and became submerged in a canal near Plainfield on the Adams - Waushara County line.

A Wisconsin State Patrol officer and inspector were first on the scene at the Leola Canal, about six miles west of Plainfield, according to a State Patrol post on Facebook on Wednesday.

The officers entered the canal's cold water and discovered that water had started to fill the inside of the minivan. Water had reached the bottom half of the two occupants, accord to the State Patrol .

One officer helped the driver through the open driver's side window, while the other officer helped extricate the passenger.

Both people were brought to a local hospital with with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.