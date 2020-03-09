WI Health Dept. increases coronavirus testing labs and changes testing protocol

Although there are no active coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, state health officials expect testing for the virus to increase soon.

The Department of Health Services announced a change in protocol Monday afternoon, which includes more lab testing options for healthcare providers.

Last week, Sue Powers, a health officer with Door County Public Health, was notified that some outpatients at the Door County Medical Center might need to be tested for the coronavirus. At that time, protocol required Powers to get permission from the state before sending in a sample to be tested for covid-19.

“As you can imagine, we were in close contact with state,” said Powers. “The situation is so fluid and changing quickly that it took about 1.5 hours to let us know that yes we should test.”

The test came back negative. Powers said it was a relief but also a good test run to make sure all their plans are in place.

“We have strong relationships with healthcare partners in Door County and that works to our advantage, in these situations,” said Powers.

While Powers and her staff had to wait and get permission to run those tests, health professionals won’t have to do that anymore moving forward as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services changed its protocol Monday afternoon.

“We as the Division of Public Health will not be approving cases on an individual level before testing can be submitted. Rather, clinicians can use their judgment to perform testing for covid-19,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “They can send the appropriate clinical specimens to one of the labs and report the patient specific information to us so we can monitor and be prepared to be contact tracing in the event that there's any positive cases.”

With this change, officials expect testing to increase substantially.

“While we understand that the increased number of tests may seem alarming, tests don't necessarily mean infections,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary. “Having more people tested helps our efforts and the efforts of our local and tribal health officers to contain the spread of covid-19 if or when a test result is positive.”

Westergaard said more tests and earlier detection will help reduce transmission of the disease.

“We identified that in order to do that, we need to know exactly when and where transmission is occurring. We need to test a lot more people than we have been,” said Westergaard.

To prepare for an increase in tests, the state added two new lab firms that can test for covid-19 in addition to spots in Madison and Milwaukee already accepting tests.

“Overall, I would say goal is to be more aggressive in finding cases and being able to respond when and if they are present in the sentence we can prevent the spread,” said Westergaard.