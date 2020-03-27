WI DWD working on staggering number of unemployment claims

Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD) about 19,000 more people have filed for unemployment this week as businesses shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even during the great recession we didn't have numbers like this,” said Emily Savard, a Program and Policy Analyst with the department.

Plus, that staggering number of unemployment claims are coming in one fell swoop.

The DWD has experienced some technical issues because of the high amount of calls, but Savard says they're trying their best.

"We're trying to work on solutions of how to get more questions answered more quickly,” said Savard.

Some solutions include pulling from other divisions for more staffing, and creating an Unemployment COVID-19 FAQ page, which can be found HERE.

"Understandably it's frustrating and stressful and scary,” said Savard. “But it is going to take a little bit longer than people would like in order to get those questions answered in certain situations."

Which is why Savard encourages people to try to use their website for filing unemployment. She says roughly 98 percent of all claims can be completed online through their program.

"I know that doesn't help the people who have been told to call in, they're still frustrated,” said Savard. “But that's why we're asking that everybody who has not been asked to call to try to find answers to their questions themselves on our website."

Work search requirements have been lifted at this time. Savard says those who have received any notices claiming otherwise can disregard them. Though if you are asked to register on job center of Wisconsin, you still need to do so.

Savard also says if you try to apply online and are told to call, people now have 28 days to get into contact with them. So don’t worry if you can’t get through immediately.

“You do not need to get through today in order to have your claim completed, it is not going to get tossed in the garbage it is not going to get erased,” said Savard.

She also says when people file online, when given the option on how to receive benefits, those with a banking account should select direct deposit which is faster and easier than the debit card option.

Savard added the waiting week is still in effect until the state legislature takes action to waive it, and no changes have been made to allow self-employed, or others typically excluded, to access benefits.

"The federal stimulus bill, we are still waiting to analyze that and receive information on how that could impact those people who are self-employed, or work in the gig economy and don't have the typical covered-employment,” said Savard. “But there is nothing on that yet."

The unemployment claim call lines are open Monday through Friday from 7:35 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but employees are working well beyond that hour.

"It's not that out staff is done working at 3:35, that is just the time that the calls are not taken any more,” said Savard. “So staff who are working hours later than that can answer the calls that are either getting called back or are on hold in the queue."

Savard commends the people currently working at DWD for their handling of this unprecedented situation.

"They continue to be empathetic and understanding and doing a wonderful job to the best of their ability, during this highly stressful time," said Savarad. “So, shout out and kudos to all our essential staff who are doing the best they can to serve the citizens of Wisconsin."

Wisconsin’s DWD has heard from other states that some scammers will create fake unemployment claim websites that ask people to pay to submit an application. Savard doesn’t know of anyone in the state who has been scammed in this way, but she asks for people to be vigilant.

To learn more about potential scams, CLICK HERE.

Anyone looking to file for unemployment should visit the DWD website. CLICK HERE.

If you must call, the phone numbers are 414-435-7069 or toll free at 844-910-3661.

"Please be patient, please be understanding,” said Savard. “We are doing the absolute best that we can and trying to think of additional solutions every day."

