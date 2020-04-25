WI DHS: More than 5600 cases of COVID-19 reported in state

Wisconsin has now found 5,687 patients infected by the coronavirus since early February.

The state’s death toll increased by four on Saturday, bringing the total to 266.

Gov. Tony Evers says the state must see more testing and 14 straight days of decline before phasing out Safer at Home restrictions.

Evers' goal is to have at least 85,000 test results per week, or an average of more than 12,000 a day. Currently the state is using 48 labs for testing and their capacity is shy of 11,000 a day.

Hospital conditions

Currently there are 361 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 143 in ICU, and 319 are on mechanical ventilation.

In all, 1,376 patients have been hospitalized during their treatment.

Recovering Patients

On Saturday, the DHS reported 2,665 had recovered from COVID-19, or 47%.

The department had just started reporting recoveries earlier in the week.

To be considered recovered, patients must meet at least one of these criteria:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

County-by-county cases

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 720 cases (2 deaths)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 7 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Clark - 19 cases (1 death)

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 401 cases (21 deaths)

Dodge - 23 cases (1 death)

Door - 10 cases (1 death)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 24 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 67 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 28 cases (3 deaths)

Green - 11 cases

Green Lake - 1 case

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 39 cases

Juneau - 12 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 329 cases (7 deaths)

Kewaunee - 10 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 26 cases

Lafayette - 4 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 0 cases

Manitowoc - 9 cases

Marathon - 18 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 7 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,525 cases (157 deaths)

Monroe - 14 cases

Oconto - 6 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 43 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 82 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 8 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 4 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 255 cases (10 deaths)

Richland - 10 cases (1 death)

Rock - 151 cases (4 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 2 cases

Shawano - 8 cases

Sheboygan - 44 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 13 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 2 cases

Vernon - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 132 cases (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 92 cases (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 299 cases (14 deaths)

Waupaca - 7 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 48 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 0 cases

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 12 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 5 cases

Marquette - 41 cases (7 deaths)

Menominee - 3 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Symptoms and Prevention

Brown County Public Health strongly emphasizes the need to maintain physical distance, saying its recent surge is the result of people spreading the virus by close contact. It says people are safer in their homes and should reduce contact with people outside of their household, even with other relatives.

People of all ages can get sick from the coronavirus. It's a new virus, and nobody has natural immunity to it. The CDC says symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person, but studies find 1 in 4 people carrying (and potentially spreading) the virus may have no symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: