WI DHS: More than 5600 cases of COVID-19 reported in state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Wisconsin has now found 5,687 patients infected by the coronavirus since early February.
The state’s death toll increased by four on Saturday, bringing the total to 266.
Gov. Tony Evers says the state must see more testing and 14 straight days of decline before phasing out Safer at Home restrictions.
Evers' goal is to have at least 85,000 test results per week, or an average of more than 12,000 a day. Currently the state is using 48 labs for testing and their capacity is shy of 11,000 a day.
Hospital conditions
Currently there are 361 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 143 in ICU, and 319 are on mechanical ventilation.
In all, 1,376 patients have been hospitalized during their treatment.
Recovering Patients
On Saturday, the DHS reported 2,665 had recovered from COVID-19, or 47%.
The department had just started reporting recoveries earlier in the week.
To be considered recovered, patients must meet at least one of these criteria:
- Documentation of resolved symptoms
- Documentation of release from public health isolation
- 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
County-by-county cases
County-by-county
Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold text
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 6 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 720 cases (2 deaths)
Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 7 cases
Chippewa - 20 cases
Clark - 19 cases (1 death)
Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 3 cases
Dane - 401 cases (21 deaths)
Dodge - 23 cases (1 death)
Door - 10 cases (1 death)
Douglas - 9 cases
Dunn - 9 cases
Eau Claire - 24 cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 67 cases (3 deaths)
Forest - 0 cases
Grant - 28 cases (3 deaths)
Green - 11 cases
Green Lake - 1 case
Iowa - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 39 cases
Juneau - 12 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 329 cases (7 deaths)
Kewaunee - 10 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 26 cases
Lafayette - 4 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 0 cases
Manitowoc - 9 cases
Marathon - 18 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 7 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee - 2,525 cases (157 deaths)
Monroe - 14 cases
Oconto - 6 cases
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 43 cases (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 82 cases (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 8 cases
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 4 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 255 cases (10 deaths)
Richland - 10 cases (1 death)
Rock - 151 cases (4 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 38 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 2 cases
Shawano - 8 cases
Sheboygan - 44 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 13 cases
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 2 cases
Vernon - 1 case
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 132 cases (8 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 92 cases (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 299 cases (14 deaths)
Waupaca - 7 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 2 cases
Winnebago - 48 cases (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 0 cases
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 12 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 5 cases
Marquette - 41 cases (7 deaths)
Menominee - 3 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 3 cases
Symptoms and Prevention
Brown County Public Health strongly emphasizes the need to maintain physical distance, saying its recent surge is the result of people spreading the virus by close contact. It says people are safer in their homes and should reduce contact with people outside of their household, even with other relatives.
People of all ages can get sick from the coronavirus. It's a new virus, and nobody has natural immunity to it. The CDC says symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person, but studies find 1 in 4 people carrying (and potentially spreading) the virus may have no symptoms.
Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.
"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.
Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).