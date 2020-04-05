WI DHS: More than 2,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded, 68 dead

Wisconsin health officials reported 155 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 2,267 since the coronavirus outbreak reached Wisconsin.

68 people have died according to the state health officials, a dozen more than were reported Saturday.

In addition, state health officials say 624 people, or 28% of patients, have been hospitalized.

So far, health officials say 25,169 people have tested negative in the state.

Cases county-by-county

The DHS provided the following breakdown by county on Sunday, April 5:

Adams - 1

Ashland - 1

Barron - 4

Bayfield - 3

Brown - 29

Buffalo - 2 (1 death)

Calumet - 4

Chippewa - 16

Clark - 6

Columbia - 19

Crawford - 2

Dane - 269 (8 deaths)

Dodge - 14

Door - 4

Douglas - 7

Dunn - 5

Eau Claire - 21

Fond du Lac - 43 (2 deaths)

Grant - 2

Green - 9

Iowa - 3

Iron - 1 (fatal)

Jackson - 3

Jefferson - 14

Juneau - 5

Kenosha - 98 (1 death)

La Crosse - 21

Manitowoc - 3

Marathon - 12

Marinette - 2

Marquette - 2

Menominee - 1

Milwaukee - 1,148 (34 deaths)

Monroe - 6

Oconto - 1

Oneida - 3

Outagamie - 21 (1 death)

Ozaukee - 56 (6 deaths)

Pierce - 7

Portage - 3

Racine - 54 (1 death)

Richland - 3

Rock - 28 (2 deaths)

Rusk - 3

Sauk - 18 (2 deaths)

Shawano - 1

Sheboygan - 21 (1 death)

St. Croix - 7

Trempealeau - 1

Vilas - 4

Walworth - 20

Washington - 57 (3 deaths)

Waukesha - 154 (4 deaths)

Waupaca - 2 (1 death)

Waushara - 1

Winnebago - 20

Wood - 2

[Action 2 News is now reporting the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths as listed by the state health departments of Wisconsin and Michigan. We are aware that counties separately report numbers that would make these totals higher. To maintain consistency and accuracy, we will continue to report the statewide totals.]

The state and most county health officials do not report the number of patients who recovered. They explain that there is no benchmark for recovery. The DHS says patients who seem to get better but have a relapse are not tested again.

New Cases

Although county officials reported a new case in Kewaunee County Sunday, the information was announced after the state's numbers were released.

Waushara County officials also announced their first confirmed case Sunday, but weren't able to add much information about the patient, other than the person was in isolation.

Sheboygan County Health officials also reported information not included in the state's numbers.

That Health Department says they currently have two deaths, both of who were age 60 or older, and were a part of the Sunny Ridge outbreak.

County health officials say out of their reported 22 total confirmed cases, 11 are active, while 9 have recovered.

The total case count in Sheboygan County also includes the two deaths.

Of the 11 active cases, county officials say one person is hospitalized.

In addition, other counties with an increase of cases from Saturday include Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Winnebago and Manitowoc.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Police Department announced one of its patrol officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Brown, Door, Manitowoc and Winnebago counties all had two additional cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Calumet had one new case, while Fond du Lac saw an increase of new seven cases.

Physical distance

Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai recommends people wear cloth face masks when they're out in public to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. Rai says doctors are finding COVID-19 carriers who aren't showing symptoms, so people should act like they are a carrier, and a face mask will help prevent your respiratory droplets from infect others.

Demographics

Information released Sunday by state health officials says of the COVID-19 cases, 47% are male, while 53% are female.

Out of all patients who have died from COVID-19, 40% were female, and 60% were male.

No one younger than their 30's has died from the coronavirus in the state.

Number of deaths by age group:

30's: 2 deaths

40's: 1 death

50's: 10 deaths

60's: 10 deaths

70's: 22 deaths

80's: 16 deaths

90's: 7 deaths

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, people of all ages can contract the illness and they can suffer serious symptoms.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

Keep at least six feet apart from others

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

Make essential trips no more than once a week

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding touching your face

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

Why we are reporting the state confirmed numbers from this point forward:

"All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that we freeze once a day to verify and ensure that we are reporting accurate information," reads a statement from the Wisconsin DHS. "These numbers are the official state numbers, though counties may report their own totals independent of DHS. Combining the DHS and local totals may result in inaccurate totals."