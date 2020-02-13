WI Assembly OKs longer bar hours during Democratic National Convention

Wisconsin wants to roll out the barrel into the early morning hours for people coming for the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Bars across the state will be able to stay open until 4 a.m. for the four nights of the convention under a bipartisan bill approved unanimously by a state Assembly committee on Thursday.

Expanding the hours had support from groups representing the state's bars, restaurants and tourism industries.

Gov. Tony Evers supports the bill and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said it will pass in the Assembly. But there's no word yet on whether the Senate will sign off.

