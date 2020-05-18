WEC issues detailed report about spring election

Due to a high number of questions about the spring election and absentee ballots, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) is providing detailed data of what happened.

According to new information from a WEC report, of the 1,055,000,000 ballots cast in the spring election, more than 61% were absentee ballots cast by mail, and more than 12% were absentee 'early' votes.

The WEC cites absentee voting as being very manual and labor-intensive process, and say it isn't easy to carry out without advanced warning or extensive preparation.

Many Wisconsin voters say they didn't receive their ballots in time to meet the required deadlines.

The Commission says its report shows their efforts were successful, but there is still room for improvement and important lessons were learned.

Officials say improvements are being made.

