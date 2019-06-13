WBAY's Jerry Burke honored as a Local Broadcast Legend

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is recognizing WBAY's Jerry Burke as a Local Broadcast Legend.

Jerry covered news in the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin for more than three decades before retiring in 2007.

Thursday, our former Fox Valley Bureau Chief was honored at the WBA summer conference in Elkhart Lake.

His dedication to the details of a story and his humanity in reporting earned him the respect of his peers, judges, law enforcement, politicians and others he was in contact with to get the stories other reporters might miss.

Besides mentoring new reporters, Jerry taught his craft at UW-Oshkosh and is well-known around the grounds at EAA AirVenture.

Jerry recently spoke with Cami Rapson about the stories that are still with him today and his love of aviation. CLICK HERE to hear that interview.

Also honored WBA were Northwoods radio host Duff Damos, Wisconsin Public Radio host Glen Moberg, and late Madison sports anchor Marsh Shapiro.