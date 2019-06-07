WBAY to end broadcast day with stirring rendition of "Star Spangled Banner"

There was a time when television stations would sign off their broadcast day with video of the Stars and Stripes waving in the wind as the National Anthem played at dawn's early light.

Gray Television

WBAY-TV 2 and the family of Gray Television stations are bringing back that uniquely American tradition.

Starting June 12, WBAY-TV 2 will sign off the broadcast day with images of America the beautiful set to a stirring rendition of the "The Star Spangled Banner."

It will air daily at 3:58 a.m. That time signifies the start of a new broadcast day.

The last time WBAY had a sign off was January 2010. WBAY was the last station in the state to join the 24-hour broadcast template.