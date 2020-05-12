WBAY honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Investigative Reporting, News Documentary

WBAY has been honored with two 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

Our reporters and videojournalists won in the categories of Investigative Reporting and News Documentary.

WBAY competes against stations in Small Market Television - Region 4, which includes Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

For Investigative Reporting, reporter Sarah Thomsen uncovered an incident at Redgranite Correctional Institution involving confidential informants in a gang investigation, a "rat list", and death threats.

CLICK HERE to view the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award-winning report from Sarah Thomsen and videojournalist/editor Will Sentowski.

For News Documentary, reporter Jeff Alexander took viewers on the Return to 'Nam Old Glory Honor Flight. The documentary, photographed and edited by videojournalist Bill Kumbalek, shows the triumph and tears as Wisconsin Vietnam veterans are warmly welcomed back to the country in which they fought during the 1960s.

The documentary was produced by Danielle Pahl.

CLICK HERE to watch the full Return to 'Nam documentary.

“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said RTDNA Chairman Terence Shepherd. “Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”

Regional winners are entered into the national round of consideration.

CLICK HERE to view all the winners.