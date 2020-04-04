WBAY earns 5 first place Sevareid Awards, earns 7 Awards of Merit

WBAY is proud to have earned 12 Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Sevareid Awards, including five first place awards and seven Awards of Merit.

The awards spanned from overall newscasts, investigative and breaking news stories, weather, broadcast writing, team multimedia storytelling, documentary/special and social media.

The first place awards include:





Social Media: "Social Media - WBAY - NEW Flooding"



Newscast: "Action 2 News at 10 12/3/2019 - Producer Morgan Schillinger



Spot News: "Downtown De Pere Fire"



Investigative: "Redgranite Prison Guard Harassment" - Sarah Thomsen and Photojournalist Will Sentowski



The seven Awards of Merit were given for the following:





Broadcast Writing: "One Day, Two Hearts, Triple Bypasses" - Sarah Thomsen



Documentary/Special: WBA - "Return to 'Nam" - Jeff Alexander and Photojournalist Bill Kumbalek



Investigative: "Summit Contracting Fraud" - Sarah Thomsen and Photojournalist Will Sentowski



Spot News: "Oshkosh West Shooting"



Team Multimedia Storytelling: "WBAY - Mitchell Lundgaard Funeral"



Weather: Steve Beylon



Weather: Brad Spakowitz



CLICK HERE to see a full list of winners.

