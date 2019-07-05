WBAY airing rebroadcast of "Return to Nam" documentary July 7

WBAY is giving viewers another opportunity to watch the Return to Nam documentary.

Set your recording device or watch it live on Sunday, July 7, at 1 p.m. That's when WBAY will rebroadcast the hour-long special documenting the Old Glory Honor Flight journey to Vietnam.

Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander and photojournalist Bill Kumbalek traveled with 52 local Vietnam veterans on the emotional two-week journey.

Each veteran on the flight will receive a free DVD of the documentary. Old Glory Honor Flight will sell the DVDs to the public to raise money for future flights. Call toll-free 1-888-635-9838 for more information.

Old Glory Honor Flight is holding a Return to Nam book and movie premiere on Sept. 6. The fundraiser is being held at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh. CLICK HERE for more information.

To view WBAY's complete coverage of Return to Nam and other Honor Flight stories, visit our special section: https://www.wbay.com/honorflight

If you can't watch on Sunday, you can always relive the experience on the WBAY YouTube page: CLICK HERE to watch.