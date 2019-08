WBAY-TV season premieres

It's that time of year when you'll see new shows on ABC and WBAY-TV and you'll discover some new and returning favorites. This isn't an all-inclusive list but we'll be updating it. All times are Central.

September 2-September 8

10:30 a.m.: Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren - website 10:35 p.m.: Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2

September 16-September 22

9:30 a.m.: 25 Words or Less with Meredith Vieira (series premiere, airs Monday-Friday) - website 11 a.m.: Inside Edition (new timeslot)11:30 a.m.: Pawn Stars (new timeslot)7 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars (season premiere) - see related story 1:35 a.m.: 25 Words or Less (2nd run, airs Monday-Friday)

September 23-September 29

9 p.m.: The Good Doctor (season premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

7 p.m.: The Conners (season premiere)

7:30 p.m.: Bless This Mess (season premiere)

8 p.m.: Mixed-ish (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Black-ish (season premiere)

9 p.m.: Emergence (series premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

7 p.m.: The Goldbergs (season premiere)

7:30 p.m.: Schooled (season premiere)

8 p.m.: Modern Family (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Single Parents (season premiere)

9 p.m.: Stumptown (series premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

7 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (season premiere)

8 p.m.: A Million Little Things (season premiere)

9 p.m.: How to Get Away with Murder (season premiere)

Friday, Sept. 27

7 p.m.: American Housewife (season premiere)

7:30 p.m.: Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 29

6 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m.: Shark Tank

9 p.m.: The Rookie