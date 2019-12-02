WBAY-TV adds channel 2-6

Flipping through the channels, you'll find one more station along the way. WBAY-TV added a new 2-6 sub-channel.

WBAY-TV is making way for the new Circle network, which bills itself as dedicated to the country music lifestyle.

It comes from the Opry Entertainment Group and Gray TV, and will launch on WBAY channel 2-3 on January 1, 2020. (Read more about Circle and watch a sizzle reel from the network's announcement in October by CLICKING HERE.)

ION, known for police and legal procedurals and positive holiday programming, is moving to channel 2-6. That's where you'll see it now, as well as on channel 2-3. Around December 16, announcements about Circle's launch will replace the twin ION broadcast on 2-3.

WBAY-TV will continue to carry local news, ABC network programming and syndicated programs on its main channel, 2-1.

The area's only local weather channel, First Alert Weather 24/7, always airs on 2-2.

The Heroes & Icons (H&I) network and Start TV give you retro TV and recent favorites on 2-4 and 2-5, respectively.