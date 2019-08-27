WATCH: Speeding semi slams into tow truck in Milwaukee

Video shows the moment a speeding semi truck barreled into a tow truck at the scene of a crash at the Mitchell Interchange in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Monday morning at southbound I-94 and Layton Avenue. The tow truck had been dealing with a separate crash when it was struck by the semi.

Action 2 News partner station WISN reports the Milwaukee Fire Department had to extricate the tow truck driver from the cab.

The tow truck driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The semi driver and passenger suffered cuts and were taken to a hospital.

WISN reports that the truck was hauling 6,000 pounds of light fixtures.

The semi driver was issued citations for driving too fast for conditions and failure to keep the vehicle under control, according to WISN.

