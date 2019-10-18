Packers, Microsoft announce new investors at TitletownTech grand opening

The Green Bay Packers and Microsoft celebrated the grand opening of TitletownTech Friday with the announcement of new investors and the introduction of new startups.

The 46,000 square-foot technology hub is located in the shadow of Lambeau Field.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Microsoft President Brad Smith were among the speakers at the grand opening.

Smith says they are recruiting more people from Microsoft to get involved in TitletownTech.

"We at Microsoft could not be more excited, we could not be more optimistic and bullish about the great things that will come out of these walls," says Smith.

The Microsoft president says companies at TitletownTech are working to solve problems that can help improve lives.

"We're also seeing--and this is also really exciting--new businesses solve the problems the world needs to solve. Whether it's giving people better access to medical care, the kind of care they'll get at home after they leave the doctor, through the wearables and technology, using the cloud. Whether it's new technology that better enables Medicare and Medicaid patients who need to travel for ongoing care to get there each day. Whether its new technologies to help diagnose and treat people who are suffering from a concussion. Or whether it's people who want to help connect Wisconsin and this country with the rest of the world by using new technology in innovative ways to learn the languages of the world--all of these things are already starting to take flight because of what has happened in just a few months as the doors have opened," said Smith.

TitletownTech Managing Director Craig Dickman announced 12 new investment partners in TitletownTech. They're all Wisconsin-based entities.

AmeriLux International

RW Baird

Cornerstone Foundation of Northeastern Wisconsin

Dickman Family

Green Bay Packaging

NEW Venture Foundry

Plexus

Schreiber Foods

Schneider

Sartori Cheese

The Village Companies

Weyers Investments

The Packers and Microsoft split the $10 million investment in TitletownTech.

As Action 2 New first reported in 2017, TitletownTech will feature the following spaces for digital innovation:

TitletownTech Accelerator will work with start-ups creating new digital products and services. They'll spend 18 weeks at the facility, working with advisers and mentors.

TiteltownTech Venture Capital Fund will invest money to launch new companies that participate in the Accelerator.

TitletownTech Labs is for established businesses. They will be able to send workers to TitletownTech for an 18-week program dedicated to new digital tech and services.

