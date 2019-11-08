WATCH: Operation Football Level 3 Highlights and scores

The road to the 2019 WIAA State Football Championships continued Friday night. Teams are now one win away from heading to Camp Randall Stadium.

Lourdes WR Caden Chier scores a touchdown in the Knights 14-7 win against Hilbert on Friday night at Brillion.

For highlights click on the video. Scores are listed below by division.

Division 1

Bay Port 56, Marquette University 28

Kimberly 35, Appleton North 6

Madison Memorial 28, Sun Prairie 17

Muskego 17, Franklin 10



Division 2

Brookfield East 34, Menomonee Falls 6

Waukesha West 49, Burlington 0

Waunakee 49, Hartford Union 21

Kaukauna vs. Superior - SATURDAY at 2 PM (D.C. Everest HS)



Division 3

DeForest 52, Monroe 14

Menasha 24, West De Pere 14

Menomonie 34, Medford Area 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 13, Plymouth 12



Division 4

Catholic Memorial 47, Lake Mills 14

Kiel 21, Berlin 14

River Valley 28, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Wrightstown 20, Freedom 19



Division 5

Amherst 24, Chilton 19

Lake Country Lutheran 28, Racine St. Catherine's 6

Prairie du Chien 10, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Stratford 35, Northwestern 0



Division 6

Abbotsford 44, Coleman 24

Mondovi 29, Mineral Point 22

Regis 29, Spring Valley 8

St. Marys Springs 20, Racine Lutheran 0



Division 7

Bangor 28, Turtle Lake 12

Black Hawk 49, River Ridge 7

Edgar 47, Gilman 0

Lourdes Academy 14, Hilbert 7



8-Player

Luck 56, Shell Lake 15

Newman Catholic 49, Belmont 16

