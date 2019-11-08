WATCH: Operation Football Level 3 Highlights and scores

The road to the 2019 WIAA State Football Championships continued Friday night. Teams are now one win away from heading to Camp Randall Stadium.
Lourdes WR Caden Chier scores a touchdown in the Knights 14-7 win against Hilbert on Friday night at Brillion.
For highlights click on the video. Scores are listed below by division.
Division 1
Bay Port 56, Marquette University 28
Kimberly 35, Appleton North 6
Madison Memorial 28, Sun Prairie 17
Muskego 17, Franklin 10
Division 2
Brookfield East 34, Menomonee Falls 6
Waukesha West 49, Burlington 0
Waunakee 49, Hartford Union 21
Kaukauna vs. Superior - SATURDAY at 2 PM (D.C. Everest HS)
Division 3
DeForest 52, Monroe 14
Menasha 24, West De Pere 14
Menomonie 34, Medford Area 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 13, Plymouth 12
Division 4
Catholic Memorial 47, Lake Mills 14
Kiel 21, Berlin 14
River Valley 28, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Wrightstown 20, Freedom 19
Division 5
Amherst 24, Chilton 19
Lake Country Lutheran 28, Racine St. Catherine's 6
Prairie du Chien 10, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0
Stratford 35, Northwestern 0
Division 6
Abbotsford 44, Coleman 24
Mondovi 29, Mineral Point 22
Regis 29, Spring Valley 8
St. Marys Springs 20, Racine Lutheran 0
Division 7
Bangor 28, Turtle Lake 12
Black Hawk 49, River Ridge 7
Edgar 47, Gilman 0
Lourdes Academy 14, Hilbert 7
8-Player
Luck 56, Shell Lake 15
Newman Catholic 49, Belmont 16