WATCH: 'On the Clock' -- Packers reach NFC Title game

The Green Bay Packers have reached the NFC championship game by beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23.

The 'On the Clock' panel features (left to right) WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers on Sunday night. They will play at top-seeded San Francisco for a spot in the Super Bowl next weekend.

Green Bay's spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally to seal the victory. Russell Wilson directed three straight touchdown drives in the second half to bring the Seahawks back from down 21-3. But Preston Smith's sack forced a punt just before the two-minute warning, and Seattle didn't get the ball back.

ON THE CLOCK

On the Clock featuring Packers panel of beat writers: ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed the Packers win against the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional game.