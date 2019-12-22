WATCH: 'On the Clock' Monday Night Football Preview

The Green Bay Packers can claim the NFC North with a win Monday against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The problem is Green Bay is 0-3 all-time at U.S. Bank Stadium and the Vikings are a perfect 6-0 this season at home.

The 'On the Clock' panel features (Right to left) ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels and WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.

The Vikings announced Saturday, starting running back Dalvin Cook will not play on Monday night. On the Clock discussed that and more this week.

Topics/Ad Libs:

- Dalvin Cook Out

- Aaron Rodgers vs. Kirk Cousins

- Packers 4th Quarter Struggles

- Aaron Jones/Jamal Williams Backfield Combo

- Unexpected Star

- Predictions

