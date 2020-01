WATCH: On the Clock | NFC Championship Preview

The Green Bay Packers are one game away from Super Bowl LIV.

The 'On the Clock' panel features (left to right) WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.

On the Clock featuring Packers panel of beat writers: ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels previewed the Packers NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

TOPICS

- Round 2 | Matchup Adjustments

- Packers OFF vs. 49ers DEF

- Packers DEF vs. 49ers OFF

- What I Heard | Storylines from this week

- Ad Libs | Prediction

PROGRAMMING NOTE: WBAY's Sunday night program, 'Cover 2' will air on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10:35 p.m. Cover 2 will feature WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth live from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara plus postgame press conferences from Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, locker room reaction and On the Clock.