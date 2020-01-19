WATCH: On the Clock | NFC Championship Meltdown

Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mostly a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship.

The 'On the Clock' panel features (left to right) WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.

The 49ers advanced to their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the championship. Aaron Rodgers threw for 326 yards but the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip following the 2010 season.

On the Clock featuring Packers panel of beat writers: ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed the Packers NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

TOPICS

- 49ers Run Offfense

- SPEED KILLS: 49ers vs. Packers

- What I Heard

- Ad Libs | Free Agency | Gutekunst Draft | Team Outlook | Super Bowl

