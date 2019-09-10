WATCH: Manitowoc crash video shows impact of distracted driving

Manitowoc Police have shared video of a dramatic crash to show the dangers of distracted driving.

Courtesy: Manitowoc Police Dept.

The crash happened Sept. 8 at the intersection of N. Rapids Rd. and Waldo Blvd.

A white vehicle fails to stop at the intersection and is hit by a black car.

A second angle shows the white vehicle go off the road and flip near a home. Passengers were trapped inside. Citizens came to the assistance of the people trapped in the vehicle. They stayed there until police and emergency teams arrived on scene.

"We want to remind everyone about the serious outcome that can result of being distracted while driving," reads a Facebook post by Manitowoc Police.

Officers did not release details on the people involved in the crash or their condition.

Police were called to the scene at about 7 p.m.