Gov. Evers in Green Bay to discuss special session on guns

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited Green Bay to discuss his call for a special session on gun violence measures.

Evers has called on the Legislature to meet in a special session on Nov. 7.

The democrat wants state lawmakers to pass a proposal that would require universal background checks for all gun purchases in the state.

He's also calling on the state to create a so-called "Red Flag Law." This would allow police to intervene when it comes to people who are in the risk of harming themselves or others.

Republicans in the legislature have come out against the proposals.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says, “A special session call will not change where my Assembly Republican colleagues and I stand on protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of Wisconsin citizens. As I have repeatedly said, we will not entertain proposals that infringe on our constitutional rights. Today’s call is another indication that Governor Evers stands ready to confiscate guns in our state."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says, "The Senate will not be part of a drawn-out strategy to infringe on constitutional rights.”